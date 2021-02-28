The Uttarakhand government has said that people violating the Covid-19 guidelines at 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be summoned. Due to the pandemic, the state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

" Violating Covid-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs, following which E-pass will be issued for the fair," news agency ANI reported quoting Om Prakash, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand.

People violating COVID19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs, following which E-pass will be issued for the fair: Om Prakash, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via