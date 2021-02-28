Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: 'People violating Covid-19 guidelines will be prosecuted'
A pilgrim prays as the sun sets on the river Ganges in Haridwar.

Kumbh Mela 2021: 'People violating Covid-19 guidelines will be prosecuted'

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik

The Uttarakhand government has said that people violating the Covid-19 guidelines at 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be summoned. Due to the pandemic, the state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days.

The Uttarakhand government has said that people violating the Covid-19 guidelines at 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be summoned. Due to the pandemic, the state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

List of comorbidities that can make people above 45 eligible for Covid-19 shots

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Dal lake, Ajanta Caves, Banke Bihari Temple among 12 iconic sites under ‘ Swachh Tourist Destinations’. Full list here

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST

Tax dept detects Rs220 cr black income after raids on Chennai-based tiles maker

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST

Odisha makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these 5 states

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

List of comorbidities that can make people above 45 eligible for Covid-19 shots

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Dal lake, Ajanta Caves, Banke Bihari Temple among 12 iconic sites under ‘ Swachh Tourist Destinations’. Full list here

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST

Tax dept detects Rs220 cr black income after raids on Chennai-based tiles maker

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST

Odisha makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these 5 states

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

" Violating Covid-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs, following which E-pass will be issued for the fair," news agency ANI reported quoting Om Prakash, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.