Centre has warned the Uttarakhand government of a potential upsurge in covid-19 cases in the local population in Haridwar after the auspicious Shahi Snan days during the ongoing Kumbh Mela .

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to Chief Secretary Uttarakhand strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the high-level central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need of stringent measures to control the spread of Covid-19 during Kumbh Mela.

A high-level Central Team led by Director national centre of disease control (NCDC) visited Uttarakhand on 16th-17th March, 2021 to review the medical and public health preparedness measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

“Currently more than 12 states in India have shown a surge in covid-19 cases during past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these States. As per the report of the Central Team, 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 locals are being reported positive every day. This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turning to an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh," Union Health Secretary said in the letter.

The State has been informed that the daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar (i.e.50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests and 5,000 RTPCR tests) are not enough to effectively offset huge number of expected pilgrim footfall. It has been advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines to ensure that the pilgrims and local population is appropriately tested.

The centre has advised the State Government to undertake measures to prevent the spread such as following scrupulously the guidelines issued by union health ministry, increasing awareness of self-reporting, especially among local population, in case of symptoms suggestive of covid-19. The centre said that the state should set up a system for generating early warning signals in areas with susceptible population by monitoring trend of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) cases through Emergency Operational Centres.

The centre has also asked the Uttarakhand government to target significantly enhanced testing in potential high transmission areas, continue periodic testing of frontline workers before and after auspicious snan (bath) days of the Kumbh, ensure operationalization of adequate critical care treatment facilities and in case of surge in cases/super spreader events, promptly send samples for genome sequencing in consultation with NCDC.

Meanwhile the covid-19 cases are witnessing an upward trend with 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours, highted this year so far. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours, the union health ministry data shows. With 83.14% of the new cases are from 6 States, Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) as on Sunday. At least 197 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 86.8% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths, the union health ministry data shows. Starting the vaccination against coronavirus from January 16th 2021, India’s vaccination coverage on Sunday neared 45 million.

