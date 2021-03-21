Meanwhile the covid-19 cases are witnessing an upward trend with 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours, highted this year so far. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours, the union health ministry data shows. With 83.14% of the new cases are from 6 States, Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) as on Sunday. At least 197 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 86.8% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths, the union health ministry data shows. Starting the vaccination against coronavirus from January 16th 2021, India’s vaccination coverage on Sunday neared 45 million.