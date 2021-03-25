Kumbh Mela duration curtailed amid surge in COVID-19 cases. Know schedule, rules

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the duration of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been curtailed to just one month this year. The congregation on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar will take place from April 1 to 30, with three "shahi snan" (major bathing) dates on April 12, 14 and 27, as per a notification released on Wednesday evening. Also, it has been made mandatory for pilgrims to have a "negative" RT-PCR test report to attend the event.

In the south, the congregation area will extend from Bahadarabad-Haridwar bypass to Siddha Sot Setu and from Siddha Sot Setu to Neelkanth Mahadev temple in the east.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court has made it mandatory for all devotees to produce a "negative" RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours before arrival. Devotees who have taken the COVID-19 vaccination will have to upload their certificate in an official portal and follow the guidelines.

Thousands of devotes take a dip in the holy river during the mela with their number increasing manifold on the days of "shahi snan". Authorities also expect heavy turnouts on the occasions of Chaitra Pratipada on April 13 and Ram Navami on April 21.

Held once in 12 years, the congregation usually lasts around three-and-a-half months. Its last edition was held in Haridwar from January 14 to April 28 in 2010.

Out of the 200 Covid-19 cases reported in the state, the maximum was detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from 1 April.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had recently written to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary underlining the need for taking strict measures to check the spread of the pandemic, especially during the congregation.

(With inputs from PTI)

