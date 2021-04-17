Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has now stated that the returnees from the religious festival will distribute Corona as 'prasad' in their states.

"Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as 'prasad'," the BMC Mayor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as 'prasad'," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/P9UBVBv1mN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

Pednekar also said that 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 guidelines while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

She further added, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for coronavirus, said the Chief Medical Officer.

Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 Sadhus have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

The CMO told that among the coronavirus-positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals.

Dr Jha also informed that the coronavirus patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who had come to attend the Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died in a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

