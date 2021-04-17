Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela returnees will distribute Corona as 'prasad', says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Kumbh Mela returnees will distribute Corona as 'prasad', says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Premium
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.
1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Mumbai Mayor's statement comes hours after PM Modi appealed to devotees to keep the key Hindu festival symbolic due to the pandemic

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has now stated that the returnees from the religious festival will distribute Corona as 'prasad' in their states.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has now stated that the returnees from the religious festival will distribute Corona as 'prasad' in their states.

"Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as 'prasad'," the BMC Mayor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as 'prasad'," the BMC Mayor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Pednekar also said that 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 guidelines while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

She further added, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for coronavirus, said the Chief Medical Officer.

Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 Sadhus have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

The CMO told that among the coronavirus-positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Haryana restricts physical attendance to 50% in govt offices due to covid surge

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Railways to fine 500 for not wearing masks in rail premises, trains

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
Premium

'Allow sale of Covid-19 vaccines in open market,': Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Premium

Naveen Patnaik asks PM to allow Covid vaccine sale in open market, relax age bar

2 min read . 12:59 PM IST

Dr Jha also informed that the coronavirus patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who had come to attend the Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died in a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.