Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre amid rise in cases

Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre amid rise in cases

Premium
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to check the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2021, in Haridwar.
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Keeping in view the Covid rules amid Kumbh Mela celebrations, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava said that Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will be set up as Covid care centre

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Uttrakhand, the Dehradun district administration has acquired Bharat Bhumi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Rishikesh to utilise it as a Covid care centre.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Uttrakhand, the Dehradun district administration has acquired Bharat Bhumi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Rishikesh to utilise it as a Covid care centre.

Speaking to news agency ANI, District Magistrate, Dehradun Ashish Srivastava said, "Keeping in view of exercising COVID guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations, Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will be set up as Covid care centre."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Speaking to news agency ANI, District Magistrate, Dehradun Ashish Srivastava said, "Keeping in view of exercising COVID guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations, Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will be set up as Covid care centre."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The district authorities are preparing for the same, he added.

The development comes as Uttarakhand reported 791 fresh Covid-19 positive cases including 303 infections in Dehradun and 185 in Haridwar on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 1,03,602.

The Union health ministry had earlier asked the Uttarakhand government to implement its SOP for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand so that it does not become a "super-spreader event".

'No plan to cut short Kumbh Mela'

Despite the spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Ministry has said there are no plan to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed there.

On being asked if Kumbh Mela can be a super-spreader of Covid-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said, "As the super spreader events are concerned, the union government almost a month ago issued an SOP, specifically for practices to be adopted in Kumbh and had a long meeting with the state government's officers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Elon Musk jumps to 2nd spot from 31st in Forbes record-setting billionaire list

1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Premium

RBI Monetary Policy: Four things to watch out for

2 min read . 08:43 AM IST
Premium

India’s top 10 richest billionaires - Here is the list and their networth

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
Premium

In Punjab, 80% of cases are due to the UK variant of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 08:40 AM IST

"One fact that we usually lose sight of is that the duration of Kumbh has already been curtailed, Kumbh wherever it happens is usually for three and a half to four months, the present Kumbh has been curtailed to a month," he added.

A top source in the government, on the other hand, said the Centre is worried about the Kumbh and discussed this at a high-level meeting.

However, the government is not considering prematurely ending the holy congregation.

The Centre also asked for ideas from the officials to curb the spread of the infection.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.