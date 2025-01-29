Mahakumbh 2025 stampede: Several devotees were injured, and many were feared dead at Triveni Sangam ghat when a stampede broke out during the wee hours of Wednesday ahead of Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan in Mahakumb 2025.

The stampede-like situation which broke out at nearly 1 am during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 left atleast fifteen people dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency Agence France-Presse citing sources.

Hours after the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said that he is in touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the relief work. The massive influx of devotees in Kumbh Mela makes these religious gatherings prone to deadly crowd crushes. Here are previous cases of Kumbh Mela stampedes.

Prayag Kumbh Mela stampede of 1954 The first-ever Kumbh Mela held in India after Independence was a landmark moment for the country. The grand religious event witnessed a massive stampede on 3 February 1954. The accident occured on Mauni Amavasya and injured over a hundred people. The incident left over 800 people dead, reported The Guardian, according to Wikipedia.

Kumbh Mela stampede in Haridwar in 1986 Many people were injured and several died after crowd went out of control during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand in 1986. The stampede broke out on a crowded bridge near called Har-Ki Pauri. At least 46 people were killed in the early morning in the incident, reported The New York Times.

Kumbh Mela stampede in Nashik in 2003 Years after 1986's stampede in Haridwar's Kumbh Mela, a similar tragedy occured in Nashik during the religious congregartion. More than 40 pilgrims were killed and over 100 were injured in a crowd crush incident during Kumbh Mela held near Godavari river bank in Nashik in 2003, reported Times of India.