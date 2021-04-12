Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela: Thousands flout Covid-19 norms, take dip in Ganga amid virus surge

Kumbh Mela: Thousands flout Covid-19 norms, take dip in Ganga amid virus surge

Premium
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take a dip in the Ganges river during the second Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar
2 min read . 03:15 PM IST PTI

Marching barefoot to their destination with many of them not wearing masks or observing social distancing, the seers took a dip in the river as they were showered with flower petals from helicopters flying above on behalf of the Uttarakhand government

Dehradun: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, thousands of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas flouted COVID-19 norms and converged at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday. 

Dehradun: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, thousands of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas flouted COVID-19 norms and converged at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday. 

The seers of different akhadas, led by their Mahamandaleshwaras, by turns took out grand Shobha Yatras through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the holy bath on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. 

TRENDING STORIES See All

The seers of different akhadas, led by their Mahamandaleshwaras, by turns took out grand Shobha Yatras through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the holy bath on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. 

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Marching barefoot to their destination with many of them not wearing masks or observing social distancing, the seers took a dip in the river as they were showered with flower petals from helicopters flying above on behalf of the Uttarakhand government.  

While Har ki Pairi, considered the holiest of the Ghats was reserved exclusively for the akhadas from 7 am onwards, common people also took the holy dip on the other ghats of the Ganga, revered by millions as a goddess.

The mela administration claimed that approximately 17.31 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip in the Ganga till 10 am. 

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said the Shahi Snan was being conducted smoothly throughout the Mela Kshetra from Haridwar to Devprayag.

So far, seers of three out of a total of 13 akhadas have bathed in the river at Har ki Pairi while bathing by devotees is underway at the other ghats, the DGP said.  

Seers of Niranjani Akhada led by their Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Kailashanand Giri were the first to take a dip in the river on the occasion. Seers of Ananda Akhada also took bath along with them. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra COVID-19: Class 10 and 12 board exams postponed. Know tentative dates

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai COVID: Nodal officers to coordinate bed allotment at jumbo field hospitals

2 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Premium

Social commerce to be $7 billion opportunity by 2025: Redseer

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Premium

Reality contrary to Gujarat govt's claims: High Court on COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST

They were followed by the Joona Akhada saints led by Acharya Kailashanand. 

Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah was also among those who took a dip in the Ganga on the occasion. It was his maiden visit to Haridwar.

It was the second Shahi Snan during the ongoing Kumbh Mela which has been limited to just one month due to the rising cases of coronavirus. 

The last Shahi Snan or royal bath was conducted on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.