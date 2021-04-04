The Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand has stated that around 20,000 soldiers have been deployed by all the forces to ensure peace and strict implementation of all Covid-19 protocols during the Mahakumbh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DGP Ashok Kumar also said that the rising coronavirus infections are the biggest challenge that stands in front of them.

Regarding the 'shahi snan', Kumar said that 14 April is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath. Also, 12 April, marking Somati Amavasya, is also an important day.

Special preparations are being undertaken by the force to tackle any situation between 11 to 14 April, he said.

The DGP said that on those days, whoever does not have to come for Kumbh Snan and needs to go to Dehradun, Garhwal or Kumaon Mandal, they will have to avoid Haridwar because they will not be allowed to pass through.

He further states that all policemen in all districts have been directed to strictly implement the Covid Protocol Enforcement in view of the fast-growing cases.

Kumar said that there will be a challan for those who do not follow the corona protocol, do not wear masks and social distance. He said that an advisory has been issued for those arriving from 12 states to Uttarakhand, stating that entry to the state will not be permitted without a Covid-19 negative result.

The Uttarakhand government has released a set of guidelines, including furnishing a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival for devotees gathering for the Kumbh.

CM's directions

State Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday directed officials to focus on testing and treatment of coronavirus patients besides extending vaccination facilities to rural areas, according to a statement.

Uttarakhand should become a state with 100% vaccination, the chief minister said during a review meeting, asking officials to prepare a fool-proof plan for this.

Rawat said fresh awareness campaigns should be held involving people who command social respect to teach people the importance of masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing.

The CM, who is working from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on 22 March, asked officials to ramp up testing in view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and make arrangements required for the safety of people during the forthcoming "Char Dham Yatra" season.

