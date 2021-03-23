OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela: Uttarakhand launches helpline number for easy access to devotees

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday launched a Kumbh Mela helpline number 1902 to give people easy access to the mela-related information.

Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number, Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal told ANI.

Two sub-inspectors and 12 head constables will be available at the number round the clock to give the Kumbh-related information to devotees, he said.

