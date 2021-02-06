OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela: Uttarakhand to limit crowd using cameras with head count software
A Hindu priest walks across a bridge on the river Ganges freshly painted for the upcoming Kumbh mela in Haridwar. (AP)
A Hindu priest walks across a bridge on the river Ganges freshly painted for the upcoming Kumbh mela in Haridwar. (AP)

Kumbh Mela: Uttarakhand to limit crowd using cameras with head count software

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 01:12 PM IST Staff Writer

The cameras will immediately alert the police if the crowd increases beyond the limit.

The Kumbh Mela administration has put cameras with head-count software at the Ganga Ghats, to keep an eye on the crowd.

The cameras will immediately alert the police if the crowd increases beyond the limit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bear Grylls shared a throwback picture of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'One of my favourite photos': Bear Grylls shares throwback picture of him sharing tea with PM Modi

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot

4 min read . 02:10 PM IST
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea.

Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden.

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST

Inspector General of Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal said that the measurement has been taken of the entire 107 Ghats, and accordingly the limit for the number of devotees has been fixed

"The entire measurement of 107 Ganga Ghats has been done, according to which the number of devotees has been fixed. In view of following social distancing, the cameras are installed so that if there is more congestion than the fixed number, we get immediate information," said Gunjyal.

The police have decided that, in the 107 Ganga Ghats, 1.09 lakh people are allowed at a time, out of which 20,000 devotees will be able to take a holy dip at Har ki Paudi and 10,000 at Subash Ghat.

Earlier, the central government instructed the Uttarakhand government for making the Covid-19 test mandatory for devotees coming for 'Haridwar Kumbh Mela', along with other strict standard operating procedures released by it for the mass religious gathering.

The iconic 'Kumbh Mela' began in Haridwar on January 15 and is set to conclude on April 27.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout