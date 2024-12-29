Pilgrims planning to visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj in January can plan their travel with the help of ‘Kumbh Rail Seva’ application, launched by the North Central Railway (NCR).

The Indian Railways division recently launched the application to facilitate convenient and secure travel for pilgrims during the religious festival and pilgrimage that takes place every 12 years in India. If you are planning to visit Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in January then know all the details about Kumbh Rail Seva app for easier travel.

Kumbh Rail Seva App: Where can you download it? People can download the application from the Google Play Store, and use its services to plan their travel to Prayagraj in January, 2025.

Kumbh Rail Seva App: Key features and benefit -The mobile application will provide all the important details related to train travel, like special trains, their timings, and available tickets.

-Apart from train services details during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, users can easily get information related to other emergency services and their helpline numbers.

-There are two language options in the application, English and Hindi.

-Users wont be able to book train tickets or avail any other services on the application as it has been made only to offer information about the history and significance of the Mahakumbh.

-A photo gallery in the application will provide better insight to the pilgrims about arrangements in the congregation.

-Indian Railway passengers can get details about special trains operating from Allahabad to their nearest railway station, route details, train availability, etc.

-Additionally, people can get information about medical booths and health services at the meal.

-For stay, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 pilgrims can get details about guest house, pilgrim shelters and waiting rooms.

-They can also know more about the Lost and Found Services and use distance meter feature in the application.