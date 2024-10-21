Kunal Kamra again mocks Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for ‘hiring bouncers’ at service centers: ‘For after sales…’

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's verbal duel with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, now has another addition in the series. This time, the comedian took a dig at the CEO for allegedly appointing bouncers at Ola service centres.

Kamra's flak at Bhavish Aggarwal comes after a user took to X to post that Ola has recruited around ‘five-six’ bouncers for their service centres. “@kunalkamra88 ola has now recruited about 5-6 BOUNCERS at every service centre...I have just visited at my near by ola service centre and watched all the bouncers were there arguing with ola customer even with the female customers..so this is the kind of service we r gonna have,” a user, who goes under the name of R.J Kashyap, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response, Kunal Kamra reposted the tweet, mocking it as a ‘unique’ situation. “Please can a journalist fact check this. If true this is truly unique -Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales…” posted Kamra.

‘Hire bouncers to protect the staff…’ Another user, added to the comments by posting videos and photos of how ‘bouncers are placed at every customer centre with weapons'. “Ola service appointment ticket 05735050 is scheduled for 2024-10-20 at OLA Experience Centre, Virar-Mumbai and No one is taking a scooter for repair, no job sheet giving. Bouncers are at Center to reply to the customer with weapons,” wrote the user.

Kamra reacted to this post by tagging Aggarwal, sarcastically writing, “Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…”

Meanwhile, Ola has still not made any comment about the allegations.

