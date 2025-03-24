Kunal Kamra breaks silence on row over ‘gaddar’ remark on Eknath Shinde: ‘Not against law to poke fun at our leaders’

Kunal Kamra - Eknath Shinde Row: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday broke the silence amid ongoing controversy over his ‘gaddar’ remark on Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and said that he will not apologise. However, Kamra stated that he is willing to co-operate with police and courts for any lawful action taken against me.

“As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system,” said Kamra.

Kunal Kamra sparked a huge row after taking a swipe at Eknath Shinde in his stand-up show by using a modified version of a Hindi song with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe to describe the 2022 rebellion of Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

Following his remark, Shiv Sena leaders and workers demanded an apology from the comedian and also vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where his show was filmed. They also damaged the UniContinental hotel, which houses the club.

In a statement posted on his social media handles, Kamra said that he doesn't fear this mob and he will not be hiding under his bed, waiting for this to die down.

Kunal Kamra, defending his remarks, said he was merely echoing what Ajit Pawar had said about Eknath Shinde.

“What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM),” said Kamra.

The remark Kamra was referring to Ajit Pawar is '50 khoke, ekdam ok' (50 crores, everything is ok) which was made when Ajit Pawar was with undivided NCP not part of the Mahayuti alliance.

"Even small kids also know '50-khoke ekdam ok'. When people hear the siren (of vehicle), they say look '50 crore person, gaddar (traitor) is going'," Ajit Pawar had said in the video, suggesting that the phrase reflected public sentiment.

The '50-Khoke Ekdam Ok' slogan was coined by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 2022 after 40 legislators from the undivided Sena switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde camp.

Here's what Kamra said Kunal Kamra on Vandalising Habitat Comedy Club An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served.

Kunal Kamra to ‘Political Leaders’ threatening to teach him a Lesson Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.

Willing to co-operate with police, says Kunal Kamra I am willing to co-operate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me.

Kunal Kamra demands action on BMC official. The comedian also asked will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?

Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition.

Kunal Kumra on his number getting leaked To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you've realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate, said Kamra.