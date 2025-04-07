Kunal Kamra defends BookMyShow, despite being delisted from the platform: ‘Not a fan of boycotts or down rating’

In a new statement, comedian Kunal Kamra has urged BookMyShow to not delist him or to provide him with details of his audience for his solo shows. His new statement arrived after the online ticketing giant seemingly removed all content related to Kamra and even delisted him as an artist on the platform. The delisting arrived amid the ongoing row involving Kamra.

Reportedly, there is increasing pressure from political figures, particularly Rahool N Kanal, the General Secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena, in the matter.

Kunal Kamra to BookMyShow Kunal wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Dear @bookmyshow - I still don’t know if I have your platform or no. Below is humble view - To the audiences I’m not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business… Book my show is well within their right to do what’s best for their business.”

In the statement, Kunal Kamra mentioned, "Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible.

“However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me-it's about your exclusive right on listing our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you've effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I've performed for from 2017 to 2025. You take a 10% cut of the revenue for listing shows, which is your business model. However, this raises an important point: No matter how big or small a comedian is, we are all compelled to spend between 6,000 to 10,000 rupees a day on advertising to reach our own audience. This cost is an additional burden that we, as artists, must bear.”

Kunal demands information from BookMyShow The comedian further urged the platform to help him either by not removing him from their website or by providing the details of his previous shows with them.

“What I'm requesting is simple: please ensure that you hand over the contact information of the audiences you've collected from my solo shows so that I can continue living my life with dignity and work towards a fair livelihood. As a solo artist, especially in the world of comedy, we are both the show and the production. For instance, if I performed at the Pune Comedy Festival with 30 other artists, that would be considered comedy's collective data. But my solo shows-that's my audience. The least I deserve, should you choose to delist me, is access to them. With that in mind, I request one of the following:- Do not delist me, or provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience. Thank you for your understanding.”

BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra Previously, the youth leader Rahool Kanal wrote a letter to BookMyShow, requesting them to pause the ticket sales for Kamra's upcoming shows. Dated April 2, the letter was shared online. It accused Kamra of engaging in a “campaign of vilification", referring to his satirical and often controversial remarks about public and political figures, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deputy chief ministers.

After BookMyShow removed Kamra and his shows from the platform, the comedian's supporters criticised the decision on the internet. Many also demanded a boycott of the platform for allegedly infringing on artistic expression and free speech.

Replying to the situation, Kunal Kamra also wrote on X, "Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows? If not, it’s fine. I understand.”