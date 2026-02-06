Kunal Kamra denies seeking adjournment in Maha MLC hearing on remarks against Eknath Shinde, cites ‘incorrect’ reports

Kunal Kamra on Friday, denied seeking an adjournment from the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s privileges committee over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He claimed that it was the panel itself that deferred the hearing scheduled for 5 February.

The committee had summoned the stand-up comedian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare over alleged insulting remarks made against Shinde. Committee chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad had earlier said the two were asked to appear at 2 pm on February 5 but expressed their inability to attend, following which the hearing was rescheduled for February 17, reported news wire PTI.

What Kunal Kamra said? Kunal Kamra, however, claimed that he did not seek any adjournment in the matter.

“As has been widely reported, the Maharashtra Legislature has instituted breach of privilege proceedings against me. In this regard, I note that the media has published reports that I had sought an adjournment from the Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, before whom I have been asked to depose on 5th February 2026,” Kamra posted on X.

Describing media reports which mentioned that he sought an adjournment, as “incorrect”, Kamra said:

“I was asked to appear before the privileges committee on February 5. The summons, dated January 23, was served on me only on January 29,” Kamra said in a detailed post. He added that he had agreed to attend the hearing and emailed the committee on January 30 confirming his appearance along with his lawyer.

The stand-up comedian also claimed he travelled to Mumbai on Wednesday but received a call later that evening from a Vidhan Sabha official informing him that the hearing had been adjourned. “This was followed by a letter confirming the adjournment. The committee’s letter makes it clear that the adjournment was not sought at my request,” he wrote.

He further said he has not been formally informed of the next hearing date, though media reports have suggested it will be held on February 17.

“It is in the interest of fairness that the record be corrected and it be made clear that no adjournment was sought at my instance, and that I remain willing to cooperate with the proceedings,” Kamra said.

The comedian also flagged concerns over confidentiality, noting that while all communications from the committee stated that the proceedings were confidential, the notices appeared to have been leaked to the media. He alleged that the committee chairperson had been making public statements about the matter.

What is the controversy? BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare for "derogatory remarks" against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Breach of privilege refers to instances when any person disregards or undermines the rights and immunities enjoyed by members of parliament or legislature.

What was the joke Kamra made? Last year, Kunal Kamra sparked controversy by calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a ‘traitor’ during a performance.

The comedian, during his performance at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Khar area of Mumbai, had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie "Dil To Pagal Hai" to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

On Wednesday, committee chairperson Lad told reporters that Kamra had informed the committee of his inability to travel to Mumbai for the first mandatory hearing. “Kunal Kamra has communicated his inability to appear today. He has now been given February 17 to depose before the committee,” PTI quoted Lad as saying.