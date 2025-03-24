Kunal Kamra Controversy News LIVE: Amid the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra's recent standup special 'Naya Bharat,' an FIR has been registered against the stand-up comedian for making "gaddar" remark on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
What did Kamra say?
Kamra's comment, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," was intended to entertain the audience. Kamra's remarks were delivered through a song in a video posted on the social media platform X. The video, allegedly made during Kunal Kamra's stand-up comedy show, has sparked outrage among Shiv Sena members, who have demanded a public apology.
FIR filed against Kamra; 40 Shiv Sena workers booked
Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video.
Patel lodged the FIR at the MIDC police station and has called for strict action against Kamra. He also demanded an apology from the comedian within two days, and warned that Kamra will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai if he did not comply with the diktat.
The Mumbai police registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, PTI reported.
Another FIR was registered by the Khar police against 19 Shiv Sena functionaries, who have been named, including Rahul Kanal (Yuva Sena), Vibhag Pramukh Kunal Sarmarkar and Akshay Panvelkar, and 15 to 20 unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio as well as ransacking the hotel properties, an official said.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra: On comedian Kunal Kamra row, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution and rules. They should speak within their rights. There can be differences, but it should be noted that there need not be Police involvement." (ANI)
On comedian Kunal Kamra row, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and Deputy CM, 'gaddaar' and then call that comedy. This is not comedy but vulgarity. Who is this Kunal Kamra who has been hired and used as a puppet by UBT as a diversionary tactic? Can you go to this level for cheap publicity? Perhaps you do not know that Eknath Shinde was an autorickshaw driver who became a CM. This is aspirational, not comedy. What is going to become of you is a tragedy."
On comedian Kunal Kamra row and vandalism by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar says, "Such satirical remarks were a strength for several tall leaders, like Balasaheb Thackeray. Eknath Shinde is his worker. In 2003, such remarks were made on Chhagan Bhujbal, who is now in Mahayuti. At that time, his workers vandalised an office. Taking responsibility for it, Chhagan Bhujbal had resigned. When Rahul Gandhi was asked about a petty comment on Rajiv Gandhi in a series, he said that Rajiv Gandhi's significance will not diminish if someone says something like that. So, every artist has Freedom of Expression but I would like to tell them that this is not the pre-2014 era. Here, Freedom of Expression does not exist anymore. So, all artists should be careful. Eknath Shinde is a tall leader, if someone makes a satirical remark on him, his stature won't diminish. I think leaders should also impart some wisdom to their workers..." (ANI)
On comedian Kunal Kamra row and vandalism by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "They are threatening over a joke where Eknath Shinde's name was not even mentioned, only the intelligent would have got the hint. If you have an objection, lodge an FIR and make us of the legal procedure. Their vandalism shows that it has hurt them and what he is saying through a joke has truth in it. That is why they have attacked like that...They ignited fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behaviour, I think people of Mumbai are watching, Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand and they have stooped to hooliganism..."
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam on Monday questioned the "timing" of the remarks suggesting that Kamra might be working for UBT Sena."Whose contract is he working on? (Uddhav) Thackeray faction? Look at the timing. Did Kunal Kamra deliberately choose this time to distract people as soon as Thackeray family's name appeared in the Disha Salian case? That too on the behest of Thackeray faction? What is the reason?" Kadam told ANI.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Monday attacked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and called the latter a "self-made leader."
"Mocking Eknath Shinde ji--a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state--reeks of classist arrogance," Deora posted on X.
"India is rejecting entitled monarchs and their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy and democracy," he added. (ANI)
Reacting to Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Atul Londhe on Monday said that his comments are made on what happens in society and asked why they are scared of his remarks.
"What Kunal Kamra said, he is a comedian and writer - he comments on what happens in society. If you are so bothered by stand-up comedy, by the language used there, then shut it down completely...Why are you so scared of remarks? This is against freedom of speech, against the Constitution," Londhe told ANI. (ANI)
Panvelkar, Sarmarkar and other Shiv Sainiks entered the hotel and studio and damaged them, Khar police sub-inspector Vijay Saed, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged in his statement, PTI reported.
The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show, as reported by PTI.