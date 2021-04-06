Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kunal Kamra, family test positive for Covid-19

Kunal Kamra, family test positive for Covid-19

Comedian Kunal Kamra.
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST Staff Writer

While the comedian is home quarantined, his parents have been admitted to a hospital.

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Tuesday said he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamra, 32, said he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his COVID diagnosis.

"My parents are COVID positive and they're in a hospital near by. I'm COVID positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with.

"Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.

