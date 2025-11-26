Kunal Kamra in trouble again? ‘RSS T-shirt’ ignites fresh row; BJP, Shiv Sena ministers vow police action

Comedian Kunal Kamra has stirred fresh controversy after posting a photo on social media in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocks the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The act has invited a strong reaction from the BJP, with at least two ministers from Maharashtra warning of action against the stand-up comedian on Tuesday.

"The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts," Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What is the latest row about? In a social media post, Kamra was seen on Monday wearing a T Shirt that mocked the RSS.

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose party is an ally of the BJP, insisted that the national saffron outfit must respond strongly to the comedian's controversial post, pointing out that Kamra had made vitriolic remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the past.

"Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this," Shirsat said.

"We (Shiv Sena) responded to it (to Kamra's critical comments on Shinde earlier this year). Now, he has mustered the courage to make an objectionable post against the RSS," said the minister.

What is the Kamra-Shinde row? Kamra is not new to controversies over his political jokes. In March, he courted controversy when he made critical comments against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena. The 36-year-old comedian had then taken a jibe at Shinde’s political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

Angry over the remarks, Shiv Sena members later damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, as well as a hotel whose premises the club is located on, where Kamra’s show was taking place.

In the latest social media post about RSS, Kamra said the photograph was not "clicked at a comedy club".