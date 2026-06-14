Kunal Kamra mocks Pranit More’s latest apology over the viral ₹370 biryani remark

The controversy surrounding a viral ‘ ₹370 biryani’ remark has taken another turn after comedian Kunal Kamra publicly responded to fellow comedian Pranit More’s apology, intensifying scrutiny over the incident and the responsibilities of content creators.
The row began when 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra appeared on More’s show and recounted a date during which he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani. Jangra’s comments quickly drew criticism after he suggested that spending the money entitled him to a “return” on his investment, a remark many social media users condemned as misogynistic and transactional.
The clip rapidly spread across online platforms, triggering widespread backlash against both Jangra and More. While much of the criticism focused on Jangra’s comments, More also faced questions over his role in providing a platform for the remarks and reacting with laughter during the exchange.
As criticism mounted, More issued a public apology. After an initial response failed to calm the controversy, the comedian released a second video statement in which he expressed regret over the incident and appealed to viewers for another opportunity to demonstrate personal growth. In the video, More asked for a second chance to improve as a person and acknowledged the criticism directed at him.
Kamra, known for his outspoken social and political commentary, weighed in on the matter through two posts on X. Responding to More’s apology, he wrote: “Things comedians should stop hiding behind 1. Storytelling. 2. Crowd Work. 3. Hard Work 4. Bank Balance. 5. Parents (sic).”
In a separate post, Kamra offered a more pointed criticism of More, tweeting: “Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barrack Obama (sic).”
The original clip and the subsequent backlash have continued to circulate online, keeping the controversy in public view even after More’s apology. Neither Jangra nor More has publicly responded to Kamra’s latest comments.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.