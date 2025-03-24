‘Only way forward’: Kunal Kamra shares pic with Indian Constitution amid ‘Gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

Amid backlash over his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a photo of himself holding a pocket version of the Constitution of India on Monday.

In a post on X, Kunal Kamra wrote, “The only way forward.”

FIR filed against Kunal Kamra Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar on Sunday after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial remarks went viral. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the incident, claimed that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian making comments about the party's leader for monetary gain.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel also filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra at the MIDC police station, demanding strict action against him. Murji Patel further demanded an apology from the stand-up comedian within two days, threatening that “Kamra would not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai if he did not comply”.

Patel also stated that he would raise the matter in the assembly and urged the state home minister to take decisive action against the comedian, ANI reported.

“We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise, Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible...,” Murji Patel said to ANI on Sunday.

Kunal Kamra's remarks were delivered through a song in a stand-up sketch video posted on the social media platform X.