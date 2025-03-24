Kunal Kamra ready to apologise for ‘gaddar’ remark on Eknath Shinde, but only if...

Kunal Kamra News: A defiant Kunal Kamra has told Mumbai Police he does not ‘regret’ labelling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor).

All hell broke loose when stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, in his recent YouTube special, Naya Bharat, used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

What did Kunal Kamra Say? In his comedy special Naya Bharat, filmed at the Habitat Studio at the UniContinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar district, Kunal Kamra took a dig at Eknath Shinde through a parody of a Bollywood song, labelling him a ‘gaddar’ for his political manoeuvrings.

The joke referenced Eknath Shinde's 2022 split from Uddhav Thackeray to form a rival faction of Shiv Sena.

What Did Kunal Kamra Tell Mumbai Police? As reports emerged that Mumbai Police were tracking Kunal Kamra's whereabouts following an official complaint over the “gaddar” remark, NDTV revealed that Kunal Kamra spoke with the Mumbai cops from Tamil Nadu.

According to NDTV, citing people in the know, Kunal Kamra made it clear to the Mumbai Police that he will not apologise unless ordered by the courts.

Kunal Kamra also refuted any claims that he was paid by Maharashtra's opposition parties to specifically target Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leaders have accused him of running a “paid campaign” to tarnish Eknath Shinde’s image.

NDTV reported that Kunal Kamra told Mumbai police they could investigate his financial records to confirm the absence of any such payment—should they deem it necessary.

Devendra Fadnavis Defends Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday morning said, “We respect freedom of expression, but recklessness will not be tolerated”.

“The 2024 assembly polls results have shown who is a 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is a 'khuddar' (self-respecting). People have put a stamp of approval on Shinde being the true inheritor of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's legacy.”

"People have the freedom of satire and comedy. But insulting (a person) deliberately is not allowed. Kamra showed the red book of the Constitution which is carried by Rahul Gandhi. Both have not read the Constitution. He cannot justify his action by showing the book," the CM said.

"The Constitution says when you attack others' freedom, your own freedom is restricted," Fadnavis said.

