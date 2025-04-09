Kunal Kamra refuses Bigg Boss offer with ’would rather check into a mental hospital’ response

Kunal Kamra revealed that he was offered an opportunity for the upcoming Bigg Boss season; however, he has declined, preferring a “mental hospital” instead. He shared an Instagram story featuring WhatsApp conversation between him and allegedly a casting director. Interestingly, he added Radhe title track song from Salman Khan film.

"I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" the message from casting director stated.