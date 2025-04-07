Kunal Kamra row: Madras HC extends comedian’s anticipatory bail till April 17

The Madras High Court on Monday extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to stand-up comic Kunal Kamra till April 17. This comes after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him over his jokes on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Previously, the Madras HC had granted anticipatory bail to Kamra till April 7.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunder Mohan gave the nod to grant anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra.

The comedian's counsel V Suresh informed the court that three more FIRs have been filed against Kamra.

“Lordship was pleased to grant anticipatory bail. Private notice has been filed. 3 more FIRs have been filed. The hostility towards the petitioner is still continuing,” he was quoted by LiveLaw as saying.

Suresh further claimed that the authorities had visited Kunal Kamra's house and “disturbed” his aged parents.

After listening to the arguments, the Madras HC granted the extension of the bail. “Interim protection granted will continue. In the meantime, you've to take steps to approach concerned authorities,” Justice Sunder Mohan was quoted by LiveLaw.

The case was adjourned to April 17.

Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the city police for allegedly passing a “traitor” jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The continuation of the case would be a frontal attack on a “citizen's constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression,” Kamra said in his plea.

He also asked whether a person's right to comment on political developments and actions of leaders could be criminalised in this manner.

Kamra also claimed he has been receiving death threats after the show and hence, requested the police to question him via video conference.

His counsel Navroz Seervai and advocate Ashwin Thool mentioned the petition before a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak on Monday, seeking urgent hearing.

Seervai also informed the Bombay HC about the decision of the Madras HC.

The plea will be heard at the Bombay HC on Tuesday.

During the now-controverial show, Kamra had taunted Shinde, without taking his name, using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai” where he called him a “gaddar” (traitor).