Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde row: Sanjay Raut defends comedian with Ajit Pawar’s old ‘50 khoke, ekdam ok’ video — Watch

Kunal Kamra - Eknath Shinde Controversy: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is facing the heat from the ruling Shiv Sena for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. Several opposition leaders from the state, including Sanjay Raut, have defended Kunal Kamra, citing 'freedom of speech' while sharing an old video of Ajit Pawar's '50-khoke ekdam ok' remark.

Coming out in support of the comedian, Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reposted an old video of Ajit Pawar's '50-khoke ekdam ok' (50 crores, everything is ok) remark, noting this was what Kunal Kamra had referenced in the show.

"Even small kids also know '50-khoke ekdam ok'. When people hear the siren (of vehicle), they say look '50 crore person, gaddar (traitor) is going'," Ajit Pawar says in the video, suggesting that the phrase reflected public sentiment.

Pawar made the comment when the NCP was still undivided, and he was not part of the ruling government.

What is '50-Khoke Ekdam Ok' The '50-Khoke Ekdam Ok' slogan, coined by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 2022, became popular after 40 legislators from the undivided Sena switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde camp. The Thackeray camp alleged that those switching allegiance took ₹50 crore each.

Some Uddhav Thackeray loyalists claimed they were offered between ₹25 to 50 crore to switch sides.

In fact, the slogan even inspired a viral song.

In October 2024, the Bombay High Court quashed an FIR against a lawyer who shouted the slogan in front of the convoy of Abdul Sattar, a Sena leader and former minister in the Shinde Cabinet.

Kunal Kamra row Kunal Kamra sparked a massive row after taunting Eknath Shinde in his stand-up special Naya Bharat by using a modified version of a Hindi song with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

What did Sanjay Raut say In a series of posts, Sanjay Raut reposted Kunal Kamra's video with the caption, 'Kamra ki Kamal'.

"When Kunal wrote a satirical song on Maharashtra politics, the Shinde gang got irritated," Sanjay Raut said.

Later, speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said he had known Kunal Kamra for a long time and that the comedian used to comment on them similarly.

“I believe that there is a freedom of speech. If there is no personal comment, then that should be accepted. If the comment is on any political line of thought, then it should be accepted. This is the beauty of our country's democracy,” he said.

Shiv Sena demands apology Shiv Sena leaders have demanded that Kunal Kamra apologise for his remarks and vandalised the Habitat studio, where the show featuring Kunal Kamra's controversial comments was filmed.

Naresh Mhaske, the Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Shinde's home turf, warned Kunal Kamra that he would no longer be allowed to roam freely in Maharashtra and would be chased by the party workers.

Vandalism at Kunal Kamra's show venue Angered by Kunal Kamra's remarks, Shiv Sena members vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where his show was filmed. They also damaged the UniContinental hotel, which houses the club. Reportedly, this was the same venue where the controversial India's Got Latent show was also filmed.

Shiv Sena workers vandalising the venue of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show. (PTI)

Shiv Sena leader, 11 others held Mumbai police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others on Monday for ransacking the venue. The police have registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers.

Before his arrest, Rahul Kanal, once a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, said their actions were about self-respect, not taking the law into their own hands.

“Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," Kanal warned Kunal Kamra.