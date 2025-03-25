Kunal Kamra row: Stand-up comedian says, ‘will not apologise’, Maharashtra CM calls act ‘low-level comedy’ | 10 updates

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra stated on Monday that he will not apologize for his controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. In a lengthy statement on X, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to “the very song” that they hate. Kamra also condemned the vandalism of the venue where his comedy show was filmed. The 36-year-old comedian sparked significant political controversy in Maharashtra after digging at Shinde's political career during his show by altering the lyrics of a famous Hindi movie song.

8. 2. Clips from his comedy show and the political row it sparked dominated headlines on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Kamra should apologise for his “low-level comedy,” while opposition leader Udhav Thackeray said there was nothing wrong with what the comedian said. Congress and CPI (M) also came out in Kamra's support.

3. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slammed Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that he should call Uddhav Thackeray a 'traitor' first who betrayed BJP.

4. Further, he stated that if Kunal Kamra is an artist, he should not sing songs to criticise anyone. "If he is an artist, he should not sing songs to criticise anyone. He should not get into such issues. It is not right to use such language. If he wants to call Eknath Shinde a traitor, he should first call Uddhav Thackeray a traitor because he has betrayed the BJP... If he wants to be a good artist, he should not sing such songs...", Ramdas Athawale said to ANI on Monday.

5. On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar and a hotel located on the same premises where Kunal Kamra's show was held. Kamra described the attack on the venue as "senseless" and compared it to someone overturning a lorry full of tomatoes simply because they disliked butter chicken.

6. Shiv Sena MP Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a "hired comedian" who is making comments about his party's leader for some money. Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

7. "Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job," Naresh Mhaske said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

8. Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), visited the damaged venue and reported that they had demolished a temporary structure in the hotel's open space, according to officials. Kunal Kamra criticized the BMC for demolishing the structure without prior notice.

9. In an Instagram post, the studio said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us." The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and it has never been involved in the content performed by them. "But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer", it said. "We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers’ rights," the note further read.

I will not apologize, but I am ready to cooperate.

10. In a previous post, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video". "The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed," it said. Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.