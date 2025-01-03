A Delhi court granted activist Umar Khalid a week of interim bail to attend a family event, with conditions including a ban on social media use. Comedian Kunal Kamra visited him, expressing solidarity as Khalid prepares to return to prison on January 3.

Comedian Kunal Kamra met with jailed activist Umar Khalid on Friday as the latter enjoyed a brief reprive from incarceration. The former JNU student was granted a week of interim bail earlier this week to attend a family function. An elaborate list of conditions have been imposed on the activist — including a social media abstention.

Kamra has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Khalid over the years following his arrest and imprisonment in connection with the northeast Delhi violence case of 2020.

"Heart knows no concept of time" he wrote in the caption alongside several heart emojis on Friday.

The post has quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments with many users deeming it a ‘heartwarming’ scene.

“This is the best picture of 2025! I hope we see many more," exulted one Instagram user.

"So so so heartwarming to see Umar doing normal person things in a normal person atmosphere. More photos of Umar please!" wrote another.

Earlier in December a Delhi court had granted seven days interim bail for the activist to attend a family event. Khalid was directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹20,000 along with two sureties in the like amount. He will also have to surrender before the prison authorities on January 3 evening after the completion of interim relief.

"During the interim bail period, the applicant shall not use social media. The applicant shall only meet his family members, relatives and friends. Applicant shall remain at his home or the places where the ceremonies of the marriage, as mentioned, by him will take place," read the order by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai.

Khalid was booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and provisions of the IPC for being a 'mastermind' of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The 36-year-old researcher and scholar was arrested in the case on September 2020.