Kunal Kamra controversy: BMC begins demolition drive at Habitat studio in Mumbai after comedian’s jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra show controversy: BMC officials were seen arriving at the Khar studio where the standup comedian Kunal Kamra performed. The 32-second video posted by news agency PTI showcases an official entering the premises and surrounded by police personnel. It features them carrying hammers in their hands.

This follows Kamra's "gaddar" ("traitor") remark against Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde and a First Information Report (FIR) registration against him. His reamrk, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” was made in humorous context but has drawn flak from the Shiv Sena party. He took a jibe at him from a parody version of 'Bholi Si Surat', a prominent song from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Kunal Kamra row While defending Shinde, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right.” He added, “He should that Maharashtra people showed who is 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is not in the 2024 elections. People have decided to who has the legacy of Bal Thackeray.”

“You cannot legitimise your fault by showing such Constitution. The Constitution gives us freedom but it is not absolute, you cannot encroach on others' freedom. There are limitations to it,” he further mentioned while stating that Kamra should apologise for the comment he made.

“No one should go beyond the law and the Constitution. One should speak within limits. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements,” Pawar said.

The Habitat studio's response to Kunal Kamra incident The Habitat, on its Instagram handle, said, “We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer."

Khar Police action amid the controversy The police registered a case against approximately 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kunal Kamra’s standup special, Naya Bharat, was filmed. According to an official, people involved in FIR comprise Rahul Kanal (Yuva Sena), Vibhag Pramukh Kunal Sarmarkar and Akshay Panvelkar, and 15 to 20 unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio as well as ransacking the hotel properties.