Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during a recent performance. His remarks have drawn strong backlash from the Shiv Sena, which has demanded his arrest.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show. He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience.

The comdedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X.

Kunal Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Shiv Sena’s reaction Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde condemned Kamra’s comments, stating that party workers were angered by his remarks.

"The comedian will receive ‘Shiv Sena treatment,’ as none of the Shiv Sainiks have liked his statements," Hegde warned, without elaborating on what this could entail.

Criticising Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora wrote on X, “Mocking Eknath Shinde ji—a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India’s second-largest state—reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy.”

Shiv Sena MP warns Kunal Kamra of ‘dire consequences’ Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has issued a strong warning to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of acting on behalf of former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

‘He stepped on a snake’s tail’: Mhaske Mhaske likened Kamra’s remarks to provoking a dangerous response. "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he said.

He further alleged that Kamra had accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray to target Shinde. "We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the MP warned.

Attack on Uddhav Thackeray Mhaske also took aim at Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for backing Kamra. "His party is left with nobody, so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticizing Shinde," he said.