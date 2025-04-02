Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for third time over Eknath Shinde remarks, asked to appear on April 5

The Mumbai Police has issued a third summon notice to comedian Kunal Kamra over his alleged controversial remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube.

Kamra has been asked to record his statement on April 5.

“Mumbai Police has issued a third notice to Kunal Kamra to appear on 5th April and record his statement. Mumbai Police had called Kunal Kamra twice before for questioning, but he did not appear,” officials from Mumbai Police told ANI.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde remarks

The police had to issue a third summon notice after Kamra did not appear for the previous summons. They are also investigating allegations of Kamra making satirical remarks on other personalities.

If the investigation reveals any offensive satirical remarks about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, then necessary action will be taken against him, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the comedian's lawyer has contacted the officials, while Kunal Kamra has not reached out yet.

As of now, three separate cases have been filed against Kamra at the Khar Police Station over his remarks on Eknath Shinde.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Mayor of Jalgaon filed one complaint, while a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik filed the other two.

Kunal Kamra granted interim anticipatory bail On Friday, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra regarding the multiple FIRs filed against him. He was issued an interim anticipatory bail by Justice Sunder Mohan until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra reached out to the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail. He claimed to have received many threats after his controversial remarks.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut sides with Adityanath on free speech in Kunal Kamra row—with a catch