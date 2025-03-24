Kunal Kamra threatened by Shiv Sena worker in viral audio over ‘gaddar’ remark on Eknath Shinde: ‘Tu jidhar milega…’

Kunal Kamra News: Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar after comedian Kunal Kamra's latest episode on YouTube labelled Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as ‘gaddar’ or ‘traitor’. Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra's jokes about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an unverified audio clip has surfaced. The recording apparently captured a conversation between Kamra and a Shiv Sena worker, who threatened to rough him up. Kamra will face a fate similar to that of the studio, the worker warns in the purported audio clip.

What Shiv Sena worker told Kunal Kamra Here is how the conversation between the unidentified Shiv Sena worker and Kunal Kamra played out:

Shiv Sena: Kya Video dala tune humarein saab k barein mein? (What video have you posted about our leader?)

Kunal Kamra: Kaunsa saab? (Which leader?)

Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde Saab. Humare Mukhya Mantri, unke arein mein kya video dalaa hain? (Eknath Shinde. Our chief minister, what video have you posted about him?)

Kunal Kamra: Abhi to mukhya mantri kahan hain wo (How is he the chief minister now?)

Shiv Sena: Upmukhya mantri hain, unke barein mein kya video dalaa hain? (Deputy chief minister, what video have you posted about him?)

Kunal Kamra: Dekha na video? (Have you watched the video?)

Shiv Sena: Dekha hain. Hotel jaake dekh le. Hum logon ne kya haal kiya hain. Abhi tu jidhar milega , tera hi wahin haal hoga (Have watched it. You see what we have done to the studio. Now wherever we find you, you will face a similar fate)

Kunal Kamra: (distant chatter)

Shiv Sena: Samjha Kya? (Did you understand?)

Shiv Sena: Kidhar reheta hain tu? (Where do you reside?)

Kunal Kamra: Tamil Nadu

Shiv Sena: Tamil Nadu, teri m** k*. Tamil Nadu mein aake marega tere ben****(Abuses Kunal Kamra in Hindi. Says we will come and beat you up in Tamil Nadu)

Kunal Kamra: Aaja Tamil Nadu Ajaa (Come to Tamil Nadu)

Shiv Sena: Kidhar Aane ka? (Where should we come?)

Kunal Kamra: (Louder) Tamil Nadu

(Please Note: Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of this audio clip)

What did Kunal Kamra say? Comedian Kunal Kamra taunted Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Kunal Kamra allegedly made a reference to Eknath Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena.

Kunal Kamra's use of the term “gaddar” triggered sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leaders, with MP Naresh Mhaske saying: “You will be forced to flee India.”

After the ransacking incident, Kunal Kamra, who has remained largely silent, shared a picture of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution with the caption: “The only way forward.”

In the nearly two-minute video, Kunal Kamra also allegedly mocked the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena.

What Shiv Sena did to Habitat Members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena vandalised The Habitat on Sunday. The Shiv Sena's youth wing, led by Rahool Kanal, allegedly stormed the studio, disrupting another comedian's live show, and damaging property, including the ceiling, lights, and sound equipment.

The vandalism prompted The Habitat to announce its indefinite closure, citing concerns about providing a platform for free expression without risking the safety of its property and personnel.