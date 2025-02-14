Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Comedian calls out OLA CEO again, asks him to focus on automobiles

Renowned comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken aim at Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, urging him to focus on his company’s automobiles rather than engaging in historical debates.

Kamra’s latest jibe came in response to Aggarwal’s post on X, where he stated: “It’s hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe. Amazing podcast @authoramish!”

Taking to the platform, Kamra retorted with a sarcastic remark: “Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile.”

This is not the first time the comedian and the entrepreneur have locked horns. Kamra had previously criticised Aggarwal, branding him “morally more bankrupt than thieves and drug dealers” in response to alleged service issues with Ola Electric’s vehicles. His criticism centred around the company’s after-sales service, which has received backlash from customers for inefficiencies and poor response times.

Following Aggarwal’s enthusiastic post about Ola’s latest electric motorcycle, Kamra launched another scathing attack, writing: “In the new business thugs, he’s the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come across. While not responding to the cry of existing customers, he’s here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard-earned money.”

Aggarwal had shared a video of himself riding an Ola Electric motorcycle, captioned: “Exhilarated after riding the @OlaElectric Roadster! Can’t wait for you all to experience! Future of motorcycling is here.” However, Kamra was quick to counter with criticism of the company’s perceived neglect of existing customers’ grievances.