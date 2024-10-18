Kunal Kamra criticised Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for failing to address customer grievances and refund issues. The CCPA issued a show cause notice after over 10,000 complaints regarding quality and service went unresolved.

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently criticized Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on social media, highlighting the company's failure to address increasing customer grievances and unresolved refund issues.

Top 7 updates on the recent Kamra-Bhavish clash:

1. In a post on X, Kunal Kamra wrote, "Ola electric hasn't disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don't even know If there is a plan… All I can do is Let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn't include employing me."

2. This incident follows a heated exchange between Kamra and Aggarwal, sparked by the comedian's observation about a buildup of Ola Electric scooters outside what seemed to be an Ola store. In response, Aggarwal challenged Kamra, saying, “If you're so concerned, why don't you help? If not, shut up and let us fix real customer issues."

3. Kamra, known for his sharp wit, questioned Ola's refund policy, asking, "Can you give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their Ola EV and who's purchased it in the last four months? I don't need your money. People who can't get to work need your accountability. Show your customers that you truly care."

4. Earlier this week, Consumer rights regulator CCPA has slapped a notice on electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola, as it initiates a class action after over 10,000 complaints related to quality and after-sales service remained unaddressed. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has been getting complaints against Ola Electric for the last year, which were escalated to higher levels at the company for redressal, “but there was little interest shown in redressing these complaints", PTI reported.

5. In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, "Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon."

6. On 7 October, the CCPA issued a show-cause notice against Ola Electric and gave the company 15 days to respond. Before issuing the notice, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, examined those consumer complaints for class action.

7. On October 7, Ola Electric informed stock exchanges that the company received the show cause notice from the CCPA. The filing said the authority had provided a timeline of 15 days for the company to respond to the notice.

8. Consumers can submit their complaints through the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an omnichannel IT-enabled portal, using various methods, including WhatsApp, SMS, email, the NCH app, the web portal, and the Umang app for added convenience.

9. Ola Electric currently offers three electric scooter models and announced its entry into the electric motorcycle segment in August.

10. The company has experienced a significant decline in sales, with its market share dropping from over 50 per cent in April to 27 per cent in September. Ola Electric, which recently debuted on the stock market, saw its shares fall by 8 per cent on Monday, reflecting ongoing consumer dissatisfaction and a continuing downward trend.