Kunal Kamra News: The Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra for his ‘gaddar’ remark allegedly made on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

After Kunal Kamra's comments went viral on social media on Sunday, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the India Habitat studio in Hotel UniContinental. On Monday, the Mumbai Police arrested 11 of these people.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra after a video of the comedian allegedly using defamatory words against Eknath Shinde went viral.

What Did Kunal Kamra Say? Comedian Kunal Kamra taunted Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Kunal Kamra allegedly made a reference to Eknath Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena.

Kunal Kamra's use of the term “gaddar” triggered sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leaders, with MP Naresh Mhaske saying: “You will be forced to flee India.”

After the ransacking incident, Kunal Kamra, who has remained largely silent, shared a picture of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution with the caption: “The only way forward.”

In the nearly two-minute video, Kunal Kamra also allegedly mocked the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena.

What Does FIR Mention Against Kunal Kamra? A Shiv Sena MLA, Murji Patel, filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra with the Mumbai Police.

The FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). The complaint stated that Kunal Kamra's statements "hurt public sentiments".

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed on Monday that Kunal Kamra's location was being traced and that strict action would be taken as per the law.

FIR Against Shiv Sena Workers The Mumbai Police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area.

Another FIR was registered by the Khar police against 19 Shiv Sena functionaries, including Rahul Kanal, Kunal Sarmalkar and Akshay Panvelkar, and 15 to 20 unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising the studio and ransacking the hotel properties, an official said.

Raul Kanal and Kunal Sarmalkar were brought to Khar police station, and notices were served to them, he said.

Panvelkar, Kanal, Sarmarkar, and other Shiv Sainiks entered the hotel and studio and damaged them, Khar police sub-inspector Vijay Saed, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, said in his statement.

BMC officials Begin Demolition at Mumbai Studio Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a demolition drive at The Habitat studio at UniContinental Hotel in Mumbai's Khar area.

