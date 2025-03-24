Kunal Kamra, the stand-up comedian, has ignited a controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during one of his performances.

The remark, made in a humorous context while performing a modified version of a Hindi song from Dil To Pagal Hai, quickly caught attention.

Kamra's comment, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” was intended to entertain the audience but has drawn strong criticism from the Shiv Sena party, which has demanded legal action against the comedian, including his arrest.

Here's what Kamra said in his stand-up show

The comdedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X.

Kunal Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Shiv Sena MLA files FIR Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video.

Patel lodged the FIR at the MIDC police station and has called for strict action against Kamra. He also demanded an apology from the comedian within two days, and warned that Kamra will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai if he did not comply with the diktat.

Additionally, Patel stated that he would raise the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly and urged the state home minister to take stringent measures against Kamra.

Shiv Sena warns, ‘if Kamra seen anywhere in public..’ "We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible", Murji Patel told ANI on Sunday.

Political leaders back Kamra The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut by saying “Kunal Ka Kamal”.

Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra in a video message that he would be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday night, called the attack on the studio cowardly.

In his post on X, Thackeray said, “Mindhe’s (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.”

“By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe,” he said. Thackeray always uses the Marathi word “Mindhe" while referring to Eknath Shinde to taunt him, as it means subservient.

In January 2020, Kunal Kamra made headlines when he confronted news presenter Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight, leading to a significant backlash. Following the incident, Indigo imposed a six-month ban on Kamra from flying with the airline.

Other airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir, also followed suit, imposing similar bans on the comedian. The action by the airline companies was prompted after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, suggesting that other airlines take similar steps in response to the incident. Kamra's confrontation with Goswami sparked a wider debate on free speech and the limits of public behaviour.