During his controversial show in Mumbai's Khar studio, Kunal Kamra took a fresh dig at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, mocking the electric vehicle manufacturer's two-wheelers and way of handling customer complaints. This comes after his online feud, where Aggarwal ridiculed Kamra and invited him to assist in Ola's service centres, vowing to pay him “better than his flop shows”.

What did Kamra say about Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola? While conversing with an audience member during his show, Kamra asked his name and profession. To which, the man named Zoheb responded that he was a tech journalist. Kamra joked, “What tech is even happening in India? What do you report on – Ola scooters catching fire?” His comment made people laugh and received praise from the audience. “How technology failed,” Kamra further said. Zoheb replied, “That’s the problem. There’s no real tech happening”.

“Indian businessmen don’t even admit when they’re wrong. Take the Ola guy, for example. What did I even say that made him so furious? It’s simple, you manufacture two-wheelers, and neither of their wheels works. And yet, he tells me, ‘Come work with us, let’s build India together'," Kamra continued.

“Why do these businessmen have a fetish for building India? You can’t even build a decent bike, and now you want to build the whole country? Keep your aspirations in check. Instead of fixing the issue, he launched new bike colours. Maybe a different shade will magically fix the problem. Where a detox is needed, they’re offering botox,” he mentioned.

“And there he is, offering me money. Why not give it to the people waiting for refunds? I’ve stopped tweeting about Ola because people keep blaming me. ‘Because of you, my stocks have dipped!’ I’m like, dude, I wrote my tweets, he wrote his. I never even accepted a job at Ola," he added.

He said customers started tagging him and even direct- messaging him after his feud with the Ola CEO. “The agencies meant for consumer protection are powerless. They approach the Ola owner, and he just flashes a photo with Modi ji, and they turn around and leave! What am I supposed to do?” Kamra quipped.