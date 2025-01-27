Uttarakhand news: Ex-BJP leader Pranav Singh Champion arrested for attacking, waving pistols. Who is he?

The rivalry between MLAs Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Umesh Kumar escalated into violence, with both sides attacking each other's offices. Police have taken both into custody after complaints were filed, and a recommendation for the cancellation of their licensed firearms is underway.

Champion has been taken to the Ranipur police station and Kumar to the Roorkee police station. (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video/X)

The long-standing rivalry between former BJP MLA from Laksar, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, and Independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, escalated into violence on Sunday. The two allegedly attacked each other's offices in Roorkee, accompanied by dozens of supporters, while using abusive language and waving pistols.

As reported by PTI, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval said Champion and Kumar have been taken into custody following complaints filed by both parties. Their ongoing feud is widely known, with frequent criticism exchanged on social media platforms.

Champion was taken to the Ranipur police station, and Kumar was takento the Roorkee police station.

“A recommendation is also being made to the district magistrate for the cancellation of their licensed pistols and reconsideration of the security provided to them,” Doval said.

No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands, he said.

Champion was picked up by the police from his residence in Dehradun following the incident and taken to Haridwar. In a video that has gone viral, he was seen in a police van going from Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun.

Watch the video here:

What did Champion say?

Talking to reporters from inside the police van, Champion said the Khanpur MLA had attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him.

“What he did today was in reaction to that,” Champion said.

“When I reacted, I was picked up. It is an injustice. I will fight against it,” Champion told reporters.

His wife Devyani Singh claimed that a complaint was lodged with the police about Umesh Kumar attacking their residence in Landhaura at 10.28 pm on Saturday but when no action was taken, it became necessary to react to “save our honour”.

What happened at the site of incident?

On Sunday evening, Champion and dozens of his supporters created a ruckus at Kumar's Roorkee office and fired several rounds in the air.

As soon as Kumar learned about Champion's ruckus and firing at his office, he reached Champion's office along with dozens of his supporters and similarly created commotion.

Kumar was allegedly running inside Champion's office with a pistol in his hand, abusing and shouting at him when the police reached the spot.

Kumar alleged that Champion had abused him on social media two days ago and had used highly abusive words about his parents.

No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

After this, Kumar reached Champion's palace in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him while challenging him. Its video is also going viral on social media.

Who is Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion?

Champion gained prominence when he became an Independent MLA in 2000, shortly after the creation of Uttarakhand. He supported the Congress-led government then but later faced issues with his aspirations for a ministerial position, which he did not achieve.

