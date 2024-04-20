Active Stocks
Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP candidate from Moradabad, dies at 72 in Delhi AIIMS

BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, a senior party leader said

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar was among the 12 candidates in the poll fray from Moradabad parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on Friday

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, PTI reported.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, 72, was unwell for some time, the report said.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary said.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar was among the 12 candidates in the poll fray from Moradabad parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on Friday (April 19).

He was the Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad from 2014 to 2019. However, he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to SP's ST Hasan (jointly fielded by the BSP, SP and RLD).

He has also been a five-time BJP MLA from Thakurdwara assembly constituency in Moradabad from 1991 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2014.

He is survived by his wife Sadhna Singh, a son and a daughter.

Condoling his death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X in Hindi said, “I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Published: 20 Apr 2024, 10:30 PM IST
