Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP candidate from Moradabad, dies at 72 in Delhi AIIMS
BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, a senior party leader said
Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, PTI reported.
