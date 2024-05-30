Kupwara police station incident: 3 Army Lt colonels among 16 booked for attempt to murder, dacoity
Three Indian Army lieutenant colonels and thirteen others are named in a case of attempt to murder and dacoity at Kupwara police station. The armed group led by lieutenant colonels forcibly entered the premises, assaulted police personnel, seized mobile phones, and abducted a police constable
