Mumbai BEST bus accident: Sanjay More, the driver of the ill-fated Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, collected two of his bags and jumped out of the cracked windows moments after the bus crashed into several vehicles and pedestrians. The accident on December 10 claimed the lives of seven people and injured 42 others.

A video of the moment went viral on social media, showing the passengers panic-stricken after the bus driver lost control, leading to the deadly crash in Kurla West.

What did Sanjay More do In the CCTV footage retrieved from within the bus, all the passengers can be seen seated when the bus is driving at its normal speed. Moments later, the bus immediately comes to a halt as some passengers fall to the ground while others look outside to see what happened.

After all the passengers left the bus, Sanjay More was seen collecting two black backpacks and quickly jumping out of the cracked window. Meanwhile, the bus conductor got down from the rear side door.

Bus had no technical faults Earlier in the day, Regional Transport Officers (RTO) provided the police with a preliminary assessment report, stating that the bus had no technical faults.

On Wednesday, December 12, the police took Sanjay More into custody, suspecting that he caused the accident ‘deliberately,’ using the bus as a ‘weapon’.

During questioning, bus driver More told the police that he was unfamiliar with the automatic transmission system of the electric bus he was assigned on December 1. He had previously driven only manual transmission bus for a private contractor, stated a TOI report.

More admitted that he was unfamiliar with the automatic transmission of the electric AC bus, which does not have a clutch. He suggested he may have gotten confused while driving, as he was used to driving manual transmission vehicles, leading him to lose control.

What did BEST say Top officials of BEST and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) held meetings on Wednesday with private operators.