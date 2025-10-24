Kurnool Bus Fire LIVE Updates: 20 killed, 12 injured as Bengaluru-bound bus goes ablaze; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Kurnool Bus Fire LIVE Updates: A private bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Friday, resulting in 20 fatalities and 12 injuries.

The accident took place around 3:30 am when a Kaveri Travels bus, carrying about 44 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with a motorcycle on National Highway 44 near the outskirts of Kurnool city.

Kurnool District Collector Dr. A. Siri stated that of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued safely. Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far.

What caused Kurnool bus fire?

Police and Kurnool district officials said that the motorcycle initially hit the bus, causing the two-wheeler’s fuel tank to rupture. “The two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle,” the police said, according to Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed their sorrow over the tragedy. PM Modi also declared an ex-gratia payment. Preliminary reports suggest that the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and became lodged underneath, with its fuel cap open, which sparked the fire.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI that a full account of the casualties and survivors will only be available after a detailed investigation and the identification of everyone involved in the accident.