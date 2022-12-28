Kurukshetra University students protest after ‘worm' found in hostel food, 3rd incident in 3 months1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
The students then held a protest at the office of the chief warden demanding action against the canteen contractor
Kurukshetra University campus witnessed a massive protest on Wednesday as some students allegedly found a worm in the food served in one of the hostels on Tuesday.
Apparently, after a student found a worm in the food, he conveyed the same to his hostel mates. Later they took photos and videos of the food.
The students then held a protest at the office of the chief warden demanding action against the canteen contractor over the food quality. They also pointed out that this is the third such incident in the past three months where unhygienic food is served to the students and noted that till now, no actions have been taken even though they raised the issue with the authorities.
Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations of Kurukshetra University, said, as reported by Hindustan Times, that the canteen has been shut immediately and students associated with this canteen have been shifted to the nearby canteen.
Meanwhile, the authorities have formed a committee to look into the matter and samples of the food have been sent to the lab for examination
Sawhney assured that the committee will submit its report within two-three days and action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry report.
