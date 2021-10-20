As Uttar Pradesh gets its third international airport with the launch of Kushinagar airport, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre is planning to set up 17 other airports soon.

During the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport, Scindia said, "Under Prime Minister's vision and guidance, we have successfully set up the Kushinagar International airport. This is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh and the government plans to set up 17 more airports in the state in the near future".

Further, Scindia said that "In the first 70 years of India's independence, only 74 airports were there in the country. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the government has successfully inaugurated 54 airports in the last seven years of his governance in the country".

He said a total of 128 airports have been set up in the country so far.

Scindia said the Centre has decided to operate direct flights from Delhi airport to Kushinagar airport four times a week. These operations will start on November 26. We will connect directly with Kolkata and Mumbai airports as well soon.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that work on 11 new airports is under process, including two international aerodrome in the state.

Adityanath said work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened, which will provide an impetus for development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kushinagar airport at around 10 am. Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. The new airport, built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore is spread across 3,600 square metres. It has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government. The new terminal can handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

The airport will help in attracting more followers of Buddhism from home and abroad to Kushinagar and will enhance the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit, according to the aviation ministry.

