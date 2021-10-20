Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kushinagar airport at around 10 am. Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. The new airport, built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore is spread across 3,600 square metres. It has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government. The new terminal can handle 300 passengers during peak hours.