Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that the flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata will operate to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar international airport soon. Scindia said that Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operated four times a week from November 26. Besides, there will be flights connecting Mumbai and Kolkata soon.

SpiceJet added that Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The services will begin on November 26.

The budgeted airline said it will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting December 18.

@flyspicejet is proud to be a part of the dream to connect the remotest corners of India #KushinagarInternationalAirport is yet another leap towards connecting the unconnected.SpiceJet to operate Delhi-Kushinagar from 26Nov & thereafter connect Mumbai & Kolkata. @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/ALmKynQZo8 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 20, 2021

Further, Scindia said that Centre is planning to set up 17 other airports soon. He said this is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh and the government plans to set up 17 more airports in the state in the near future.

He said, "In the first 70 years of India's independence, only 74 airports were there in the country. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the government has successfully inaugurated 54 airports in the last seven years of his governance in the country".

He said a total of 128 airports have been set up in the country so far.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world.

