Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kushinagar International Airport is result of decades of hopes and expectations: PM Modi

Kushinagar International Airport is result of decades of hopes and expectations: PM Modi

Premium
Kushinagar International Airport will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims.
1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Livemint

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of 260 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

 

 

“Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes & expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of the Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfilment of a commitment," said PM Modi.

“Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes & expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of the Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfilment of a commitment," said PM Modi.

Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh about 50 km east of Gorakhpur and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini (Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site) and declaration as an "International Airport" will offer improved connectivity, a wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers. It will result in boosting domestic/international tourism and economic development of the regions.

Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh about 50 km east of Gorakhpur and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini (Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site) and declaration as an "International Airport" will offer improved connectivity, a wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers. It will result in boosting domestic/international tourism and economic development of the regions.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment & employment opportunities in the region. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Drugs-on-cruise case: Found drug-related chats on Aryan ...

Premium

Gita Gopinath resigns as IMF chief economist, to go bac ...

Premium

Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts, alert level raised

Premium

Covid-19: India adds 14,623 new coronavirus cases, 197 ...

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment & employment opportunities in the region. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Drugs-on-cruise case: Found drug-related chats on Aryan ...

Premium

Gita Gopinath resigns as IMF chief economist, to go bac ...

Premium

Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts, alert level raised

Premium

Covid-19: India adds 14,623 new coronavirus cases, 197 ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!