Kuwait fire: Among 45 Indians dead, 23 from Kerala, rest belong to over 10 states — What we know so far

A total of 45 Indians died in the massive fire that erupted at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf earlier Wednesday. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire. As many as 196 migrant workers were reportedly staying in the building.

Here's all you need to know about the developments related to the Kuwait fire incident:

1. Of the 45 people, seven are said to be from Tamil Nadu, two from Odisha, one each from Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, three migrant workers were from Andhra Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh and the maximum, 23 residents of Kerala, the government stated in a press release.

2. The Indian embassy in Kuwait took to social media on Friday to inform that a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi. "Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft," it added. The flight is expected to reach Kochi on Friday and then leave for Delhi.

A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi.



3. On Thursday, Minister KV Singh reached Kuwait and immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain the well-being of injured Indians in the fire incident. "He met the 6 injured admitted at the hospital. All of them are safe," the Indian embassy said. It further informed that the minister assured the injured people of government of India's all assistance.

4. Later, the press release stated that the minister visited five hospitals – Adan, Mubarak, Al-Kabeer, Jaber, Farwaniya and Jahra. “According to hospital authorities, all patients are reportedly safe and will be discharged progressively depending upon their medical condition,” it said.

MoS KV Singh visited Adan hospital in Kuwait where 12 Indians are being treated.

5. Minister KV Singh called on HE Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense & Interior of Kuwait. Al-Sabah “conveyed condolences on behalf of HH the Amir and his instructions to ensure all necessary assistance and support. “Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected in fire and vows prompt probe,” the Indian mission informed.

6. On Thursday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George met the bereaved family of Akash, one of the Indians who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait.

7. Union Minister Suresh Gopi said, "...I will be visiting Nedumbassery airport tomorrow. All arrangements have been done there. I will do what I can as an MP but all the work has been done by Dr Jaishankar and MoS (Minister of State for External Affairs). MoS was sent immediately to Kuwait to oversee everything there including the legal procedures"