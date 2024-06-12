Kuwait fire: 10 Indians among 41 killed, 50 injured in Mangaf building fire

At least 41 people have been killed and 50 injured in a building fire in Kuwait early on Wednesday, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. Ten Indians were among the killed.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published03:35 PM IST
A Kuwaiti police officer is seen in front of a burnt building following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kuwaiti police officer is seen in front of a burnt building following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

At least 41 people have been killed and 50 injured in a building fire in Kuwait early on Wednesday, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. 5 Malayalis among 10 Indians killed.

The blaze started early Wednesday morning and quickly spread through the building, trapping many inside. It was reported to authorities at 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT).

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said that 41 people were killed in the incident, reported Reuters.

Also Read | Congress slams PM Modi, Amit Shah amid surging terror attacks: ’Abrogation of Article 370 will not ’change’ Kashmir

Meanwhile, Onmanorama — a daily online news portal—claimed that ten Indians were among those killed in the fire. The building reportedly housed around 195 labourers, including workers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The report claimed that the casualties included 10 Indians: Two Keralites, one from Tamil Nadu, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Among the 12 placed under intensive care, five are from Kerala.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says he 'doesn't get instructions from God', mocks PM Modi: 'His strange Parmatma...'

According to Onmanorama, the building belongs to the NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wished early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Jaishankar said the Indian ambassador has gone to the camp and will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.

Also Read | Odisha CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneshwar

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar said

Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard" Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said that Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika has visited the tragic fire incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, and the embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health care.

Also Read | BJP extols Uddhav Thackeray amid rift reports with Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP: ‘Health was not good, still…’

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246 and requested all concerned to connect over this helpline for updates.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaKuwait fire: 10 Indians among 41 killed, 50 injured in Mangaf building fire

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue